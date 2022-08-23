Rapid City students once again get free rides to school

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As parents and students scamper to buy school clothes, sneakers, and supplies; one of the key boxes on the school checklist impacting many families is reliable transportation to and from school.

The Rapid Transit System is offering the ‘Youth Ride Free’ program. For the seventh consecutive year the transit system offers free rides for students under 18. According to the RTS manager, Megan Gould-Stabile, the program continues to be a success with last year’s number of youth riders coming in at more than 33,000, which was a 17.9 percent increase over the number of youth riders using the program during the 2020-21 school year.

The service also provides parents with peace of mind knowing there is a reliable and safe option for getting their child to school.

“This is a very secure ride. We assist all the students to make sure that they know where they are going what route they need to be taking,. All of our drivers are very knowledgeable and pay close attention to the students while they’re on the buses to make sure that they are safe and that they are getting off at the correct stop,” assured Gould-Stabile.

While registration is not required for the free transportation program, it is strongly recommended as they would include parent or guardian’s name, and a phone number for emergency contact purposes.

Rapid Transit System is offering free orientation rides for parents Monday through Aug. 29.

Gould says the parent orientations rides are a great opportunity for parents and children to ride together to learn about transit schedules, routes and boarding locations. RapidRide will also have maps, material and regular ride schedules available.

