Pet of the week: Queen cat Gracie

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Her loyal highness, a new feline queen is now at the Humane Society of the Black Hills and our Black Hills FOX Pet of the Week.

Gracie is a graceful domestic black and grey tabby approaching 3 years old.

She is an outgoing little lady, who loves to be in charge; a “little miss queen bee” is what some may call her. She prefers that all the attention be on the queen, but if she says no more ... than it’s time for a rest. Gracie is fond of treats with a daily dose of pets. She is an independent kit-kat who prefers to be the only cat in the house.

Her adoption fee is $100. If you are interested in bringing her home, you can find her at the Humane Society of the Black Hills.

