Out with the motorcycles, in with the classic cars

Kool Deadwood Nites returns for the 28th year
Arizona native and others hit up Kool Deadwood Nites
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:07 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KEVN) - For the 28th year, Kool Deadwood Nites will follow the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and replace motorcycles with classic cars.

Thousands of car fans are set to roll into town Wednesday for this year’s event, which will feature live rock and roll music and historic fun.

All cars registered for the event have to be from the year 1973 or older.

Executive Director of the Deadwood Chamber and Visitors Bureau, Lee Harstad said Kool Deadwood Nites is a great boost to the town’s economy heading into the shoulder tourism season.

”We’re coming off a strong summer here in Deadwood, but this event really helps our businesses gear up for the winter. We hope that we have the great winter weather as well, but we know we’re going to kind of kick summer out with a bang and get fall in here,” said Harstad.

For a full list of events click the link: https://www.deadwood.com/event/kool-deadwood-nites/

