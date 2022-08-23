Lead’s newest skatepark officially up and rolling

Lead skatepark officially opens to the public.
Lead skatepark officially opens to the public.(Aleah Burggraff)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:20 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The rain didn’t keep the skaters away.

After a year in the making, the Lead skate park officially opened to the public Tuesday.

It was a collaborative effort to get the park up and running and many of the elements that went into the planning and construction were based on feedback from the community.

Despite the wet cement, skaters, bikers, and scooters of all ages made their way to the park to try out the new concrete pits, ramps, and rails.

”I’m super hyped. It’s a sick park,” expressed one skater.

“I think it’s really fun. It has a lot of space in it and I just feel like a lot of people can do a lot of tricks,” said another, eager to try out the new park.

“I really like it,” said one biker.

“Same. Better than the old one we had.”

“I like the flow of it with the bowls, it’s got some street sections on it. It’s just a great park to have.”

“Well, I think everybody’s been waiting for a year to see kids in the park. Everybody from little kids to adults are very, very excited and the city’s very excited it turned out the way it did. Beyond our expectations,” said Lead Mayor, Ron Everett.

The park was originally set to open before the Sturgis Rally, but didn’t make that original deadline.

