Increasing Chances for Showers and Storms

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As monsoon moisture streams into the area and a few upper level disturbances move across, expect increasing chances of afternoon and evening thunderstorms through the middle of the week. With more clouds and the scattered rains, temperatures will come down a few notches with highs mostly in the 80s.

While no severe weather is expected, any thunderstorm will have gusty winds, lightning and brief heavy downpours.

Drier air returns by the weekend into early next week, putting an end to the rain chances. Temperatures will warm up slightly into the mid to upper 80s Saturday through Monday.

