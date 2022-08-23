Friends and family honor the life of legendary Native American journalist, Tim Giago

By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:11 AM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -On July 24, 2022, American Oglala Lakota journalist Tim Giago passed at 88 years old.

Monday, his life was honored by his friends and family through music and prayer.

“Thank you all for coming. It would mean so much to my dad that we could all be here today. We’re here to celebrate a man, a dad, a husband, an uncle, a grandfather, a great-grandfather who was so special of a person,” said one of Giago’s daughters at his funeral service.

“He loved his family; he lived his life with purpose. He was a newsman, a writer, a teacher, and a mentor to so many,” expressed another relative.

Among many accomplishments, Giago was known for founding Lakota Times, Native Sun News, and the Native American Journalist Association.

In life, he fought to make sure Native Americans were represented in the media.

“He brought Native American Day to South Dakota and we honor that throughout these years and we’re so thankful for his legacy and the example he set for us younger leaders. I know we will continue to honor his vision and work as hard as we can.”

“We have lost a great man. The family out here today knows that they’re here grieving with you, standing with you in this hour of need,” said Gerald Yellow Hawk on Giago’s life.

Giago’s family said he worked for the paper until he passed away and his legacy will continue through the lives he touched.

“And we’re going to miss him so much, but we know he’ll always be with us.”

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the SUV that slammed into a Rapid City Police Department cruiser early Monday morning.
SUV driver slams into police car, ends up in the slammer
Shots fired as people left Central States Fair this morning
Man shot and killed Sunday morning at mobile home park north of Rapid City
Police are looking for three people in connection to a shooting in Rapid City Saturday.
Police seek 3 ‘persons of interest’ following double shooting in Rapid City
Police believed a suspect in Saturday morning's double homicide might be in a home on Wood...
Search of North Rapid home fails to turn up homicide suspects

Latest News

CHANGE program in Sioux Falls addresses triggers, violent behaviors at root issues
CHANGE program addresses growing violence, shootings in Sioux Falls
It’s a decorative style of painting that had its origins in the low-land areas of Eastern...
Central States Fair displays Norwegian “Rosemaling” artwork
While many enjoy the fair and the rodeo festivities during the day, a whole other group of...
As the sun sets, visitors at the Central States Fair ride the carnival rides
Rapid Transit System is offering the 'Youth Ride Free' program for the 2022-23 school year.
Rapid City students once again get free rides to school