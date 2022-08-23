CHANGE program addresses growing violence, shootings in Sioux Falls

CHANGE program in Sioux Falls addresses triggers, violent behaviors at root issues
CHANGE program in Sioux Falls addresses triggers, violent behaviors at root issues(Dakota news now)
By Beth Warden
Published: Aug. 23, 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With growing violence and shootings in Sioux falls, many may wonder where to turn to stop these crimes. The directors of the CHANGE program in Sioux Falls launched their program last year and are ready to make a difference again this fall.

The CHANGE program (Changing Historically Accepted Notions for Greater Expectations) meets three times a week for 12 weeks. The court system, school, or family may refer those to attend. Director Terry Liggins understands their history because it’s his own too.

“Disruption in childhood, whether it be through parental separation and divorce or family members have been involved in the justice system. It could be various forms of abuse and neglect,” said Liggins.

Board member and volunteer Sheku Bannister can also relate to those who participate in the program. He had a rough start growing up in Palo Alto, California, known at the time as the murder capital of the U.S.

His ticket out was playing football at USF until a non-sports injury, falling three stories, ended his sports career. He also has constant pain, all with the potential of being a debilitating experience, but he’s using it as a way to mentor others instead.

“The key is about the triggers. You know, and that’s what we do well is informing what these triggers may look like in that individual’s life. But then, once we identify what’s the solution,” said Bannister.

The CHANGE program’s success is creating a place of trust and safety.

“The type of passion and hurt...we want to hear the story behind that because hurt people hurt people. Not healed, not happy, peaceful,” said Bannister

“And that will really help again with the root of some of these issues, instead of just the outcomes that we see in those acts of violence or crime,” said Liggins.

Both men believe the change program can impact the lives of those who are just starting to exhibit violent behavior to those with a criminal past.

