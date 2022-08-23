Chances of storms throughout the week

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:17 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rain is expected to get heavier tonight. The heaviest rain will likely occur in far Northeast Wyoming along with the Southern Black Hills and Southwestern South Dakota. The best chance for heavy rain will happen between 9pm-1am. Rain will then impact northern counties a little bit later in the night. For tomorrow, we are going to be mostly dry with a small chance of an isolated storm in the Black Hills. Tomorrow night into Thursday morning will be the best chance for heavy rain in Rapid City. More chances of storms will continue into the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the SUV that slammed into a Rapid City Police Department cruiser early Monday morning.
SUV driver slams into police car, ends up in the slammer
Shots fired as people left Central States Fair this morning
Man shot and killed Sunday morning at mobile home park north of Rapid City
Police are looking for three people in connection to a shooting in Rapid City Saturday.
Police seek 3 ‘persons of interest’ following double shooting in Rapid City
Police believed a suspect in Saturday morning's double homicide might be in a home on Wood...
Search of North Rapid home fails to turn up homicide suspects

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Increasing Chances for Showers and Storms
Highs will be in the 80s
Chance of rain all week
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Hot Start to the Week!
weather
Next two days will be in the 90s, but rain and cooler temperatures return to the forecast