Central States Fair is off to a good start

By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:46 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Opening weekend showed an increased number of sales at the Central States Fair, with the Grandstand and Premier passes up by 75 percent over last year, along with the VIP passes up by 29 percent.

According to the fair’s marketing and vendor manager, Jill Delay, they usually expect 130,000 to 150,000 visitors per year, but so far in the first three days they were up about 7 percent.

Ron Jeffries, the general manager for the Central States Fair, also stated that this was one of the most energetic crowds that they have gotten in a long time.

“One of the biggest crowds we’ve ever had for the super cross races, the mountain states Ford demolition derby was packed and sold-out last night’s extreme bronco rodeo. “We had $102,000 in prize money and they came to play. We had a great crowd and a great event,” Jeffries said.

The fair continues though Sunday.

