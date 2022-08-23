Arrests made in two of three gun incidents around the Central States Fair

A juvenile had a gun on the midway and two nights running there were gunshots near the fair
Two people have been arrested in relation to gun incidents at the Central States Fair.
By KEVN Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:52 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In the latest shooting, Pennington County deputies arrested 18-year-old Kasey John Arehart of Rapid City on three counts of aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm.

The shooting was just before midnight Monday, outside of the Central States Fairgrounds, near the intersection of Lacrosse Street and Centre Street. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, two vehicles were hit but no one was reported injured. We do not know what lead to the shooting or how many people were involved.

The day before, shots were also reported as the fair was closing. In that case there were no injuries or damage to vehicles.

The third incident was earlier Monday when deputies responded to a disturbance on the midway. They ended up arresting a teenager who had a stolen firearm. The sheriff’s office release stated that firearm was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in 2020.

Law enforcement and fair officials have been working through the week to ensure safety and tonight the fair will close at 10 p.m. to new admissions. Also, there is an increase in law enforcement presence as well as security measures throughout the rest of the fair days.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

