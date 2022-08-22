World’s top cowboys compete at Central States Fair
Kiddos shine in Mutton Bustin’ competition
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 10:48 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The best saddle bronc riders in the world were in Rapid City on Sunday to compete for a record-breaking payout in the PRCA Xtreme Broncs Finals. Plus, a few local kids were brave enough to take center stage in the fair’s mutton bustin’ competition. Ben Burns has the highlights.
