First monkeypox case confirmed in Wyoming

(MGN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:22 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Wyoming Department of Health announced the first confirmed monkeypox case in a Laramie County resident. The man, whose name has not been released, tested positive within the last week, according to a release from the Wyoming Department of Health.

Health representatives are following up with the individual to see if additional Wyoming residents are at higher risk of contracting the virus.

“Because monkeypox spreads through close, intimate contact, we do not believe the risk for the virus is now a higher concern for the local community or for most people in Wyoming,” said Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH.

According to Harrist, monkeypox does not spread easily like familiar viruses such as influenza or COVID-19.

Monkeypox is characterized by a rash with other symptoms such as fever, chills, headache, muscle aches and tiredness.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired as people left Central States Fair this morning
Man shot and killed Sunday morning at mobile home park north of Rapid City
Police are looking for three people in connection to a shooting in Rapid City Saturday.
Police seek 3 ‘persons of interest’ following double shooting in Rapid City
This is the SUV that slammed into a Rapid City Police Department cruiser early Monday morning.
SUV driver slams into police car, ends up in the slammer
Police believed a suspect in Saturday morning's double homicide might be in a home on Wood...
Search of North Rapid home fails to turn up homicide suspects

Latest News

It’s a decorative style of painting that had its origins in the low-land areas of Eastern...
Central States Fair displays Norwegian “Rosemaling” artwork
Highs will be in the 80s
Chance of rain nearly everyday this week
Vitalant needs more blood donors to replenish supplies.
Vitalant in ‘emergency status’ for O-negative and O-positive blood donations
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022.
Government Accountability Board refers a Gov. Noem related complaint to SD Attorney General