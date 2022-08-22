First monkeypox case confirmed in Wyoming

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Wyoming Department of Health announced the first confirmed monkeypox case in a Laramie County resident. The man, whose name has not been released, tested positive within the last week, according to a release from the Wyoming Department of Health.

Health representatives are following up with the individual to see if additional Wyoming residents are at higher risk of contracting the virus.

“Because monkeypox spreads through close, intimate contact, we do not believe the risk for the virus is now a higher concern for the local community or for most people in Wyoming,” said Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist with WDH.

According to Harrist, monkeypox does not spread easily like familiar viruses such as influenza or COVID-19.

Monkeypox is characterized by a rash with other symptoms such as fever, chills, headache, muscle aches and tiredness.

