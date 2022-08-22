Chance of rain all week

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:30 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Light showers are possible in Northeast Wyoming tonight, but nothing will be heavy. Tomorrow we could see some showers to start the day with the greatest chance of rain being just after sunset. Showers and storms are possible early tomorrow night, but will clear out by Wednesday morning. More rain is possible Wednesday afternoon as well. The chance of rain looks to continue throughout the week, but it is unlikely that every part of our area will see rain every single day. So, keep an eye on the radar throughout the week if you have any outdoor plans because rainfall on each given day will be a hit or miss.

