Taking on the unhoused saves Rapid City $1 million

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Earlier this month Mayor Steve Allender presented the potential budget for 2023. In it was a significant increase in funding for two organizations that help the unhoused, but that seemed to have no major effect on council members. In fact, the mayor believes the council is fully behind the increase.

A report from the National Alliance to End Homeless says the homeless population in South Dakota has steadily increased since 2007, and Allender sees this as one of the city’s greatest challenges.

Since late 2021, Journey On has worked to help disadvantaged people in the community.

“We have lived experiences with houselessness, with some type of crisis. We all had some type of feeling towards the police department and through this, we’ve found a relationship with them that we never thought we would. So, we are able to be a good example, for our relatives and our community and we’re good messengers,” said Krystal Rencountre, street outreach specialist for Journey On.

Journey On originally received money from the city to help police and firefighters focus on the duties first responders were hired for. “For example our police employees, per officer, each officer was handling about double the national average for police calls for service,” said Allender.

And now Journey On can, “Step in and give them that reprieve and say ‘hey we’ve got it from here. You go and handle that really hard crime that is going out in the neighborhood right now,” said Rencountre.

Journey On and other organizations receiving support from the city have helped offset budget expenses. “It’s been wildly successful and so far, we estimate that it’s more than a million dollars in the first six months of 2022, more than a million dollars in savings to the taxpayers,” explained Allender.

With the current success, Allender’s budget outlines a 140 percent increase for Journey On. But, the mayor says that the whole community isn’t on board with the council and mayor helping the unhoused. “Well, the controversy around providing human services and even specifically to the homeless, that there are folks in the community, constituents, who believe that this should be ignored,” said the three-term mayor. “That the government—no taxpayer dollars should go to help someone, who can’t or won’t help themselves.”

However, the mayor says he is confident the city council will support his decision and Journey On will be able to continue to help everyone.

“We help all relatives. There’s four colors in our medicine wheel and we are all connected. We are all relatives; we help all. We help all,” proclaimed Toby McCloskey, director of operations for Journey On. “Doing what we can with what we got, there’s no stopping us.”

To keep up with Journey On, follow them on Facebook, @mayyoujourneyon, or click here.

