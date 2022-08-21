RCPD believes shooting suspect is in a North Rapid home

Rapid City police believe a suspect in Saturday's double shooting is in a home on Wood Avenue...
Rapid City police believe a suspect in Saturday's double shooting is in a home on Wood Avenue Sunday afternoon.(Rapid City Police Department)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 12:36 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City police are on the 1300 block of Wood Avenue where they believe a suspect in yesterday’s double homicide may be in a home, according to an RCPD social media post.

Police presence also includes City/County Special Response Team. Police say they want to get everyone out of the home safely.

“For the continued safety of our city, it is critical that the community share any information they have regarding all the individuals we are searching for. An anonymous tip can always be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and any information to 857411,” the post stated.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for three people in connection to a shooting in Rapid City Saturday.
Police seek 3 ‘persons of interest’ following double shooting in Rapid City
The concert, which was to take place Saturday, featured hip-hop group Nappy Roots as its...
Concert at Main Street Square postponed after musician shot
Six men, all from South Dakota, were arrested during the sex trafficking operation at the 2022...
Six SD men arrested in Sturgis sex trafficking operation
Uptown Mall
Rapid City mall under major renovation

Latest News

Shots fired as people left Central States Fair this morning
Man shot and killed Sunday morning at mobile home park north of Rapid City
Police are looking for three people in connection to a shooting in Rapid City Saturday.
Police seek 3 ‘persons of interest’ following double shooting in Rapid City
Black Hills State University students are starting to move-in for the school year
KEVN BHSU Move In