The heat is back as we finish out the weekend

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 8:03 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

The heat is back as we finish out the weekend.

Sunday looks to be our hottest day with temperatures roaring into the upper 90s for some locations breezy conditions will remain as we work our way into the start of the work week. Monday will also be in the 90s but slightly cooler than Sunday. Tuesday will be the same scenario with temperatures in the 90s however the chance for thunderstorms returns in the evening hours. Temperatures will continue to drop as we roll into the later parts of the week with chances for showers and thunderstorms persisting as we continue into the weekend.

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Hot Today, but Comfortable Temperatures on the Way