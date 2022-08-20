OST police seek ‘person of interest’ after shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Oglala Sioux Tribe police are looking for a “person of interest” following a shooting Thursday night.

Police did not release any details about the shooting other than they want Logan Cottier in relation to it. We do not know where the shooting occurred, how many people were involved or if there were any injuries.

Cottier is reportedly in a “small red vehicle; unknown make or model, also believed to be armed and dangerous,” according to the OST Department of Public Safety.

People should not approach Cottier but they can call the local police department or the OSTDPS dispatch at (605) 867-5111.

The FBI is also involved in the investigation.

