OST police seek ‘person of interest’ after shooting

Logan Cottier is being sought in relation to a shooting Thursday on the Pine Ridge Reservation.
Logan Cottier is being sought in relation to a shooting Thursday on the Pine Ridge Reservation.(Oglala Sioux Tribe Police)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 10:34 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Oglala Sioux Tribe police are looking for a “person of interest” following a shooting Thursday night.

Police did not release any details about the shooting other than they want Logan Cottier in relation to it. We do not know where the shooting occurred, how many people were involved or if there were any injuries.

Cottier is reportedly in a “small red vehicle; unknown make or model, also believed to be armed and dangerous,” according to the OST Department of Public Safety.

People should not approach Cottier but they can call the local police department or the OSTDPS dispatch at (605) 867-5111.

The FBI is also involved in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six men, all from South Dakota, were arrested during the sex trafficking operation at the 2022...
Six SD men arrested in Sturgis sex trafficking operation
This photo provided by KION-TV shows multiple agencies responding to Watsonville Municipal...
Officials: At least 2 die after planes collide in California
Burglary graphic from MGN
More than 100 guns stolen from South Dakota dealer
Uptown Mall
Rapid City mall under major renovation
The concert, which was to take place Saturday, featured hip-hop group Nappy Roots as its...
Concert at Main Street Square postponed after musician shot

Latest News

Two people are dead following a shooting at a North Rapid City apartment.
2 dead in North Rapid shooting Saturday morning
Argentina the goat is just one of the many livestock animals that the LaMont family raises.
Livestock show becomes ‘family affair’ at Central States Fair
One of the many rides at the Central States Fair.
The 2022 Central States Fair kicks off
Goat livestock show at this year's Central States Fair.
Goat show kicks off Central States Fair