Central States Fair hosts goat show

Goat livestock show at this year's Central States Fair.
Goat livestock show at this year's Central States Fair.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 7:16 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Central States Fair hosted a goat livestock show to kick off opening weekend. Youngsters had a chance to show off their prized animals that some have been raising for years.

Participants in the show ranged from ages 8 to 21 and were not allowed any help as they brought their goats into the ring. Young showers were judged in a variety of categories, including showmanship, market doe, market weather, and breeding does.

Competing in the livestock shows is an opportunity to teach future farmers the responsibilities of taking care of live animals.

”Is a really different connection you get to build with them, I mean there are some many perks to joining the livestock industry because you get to grow and develop a relationship with an animal or several animals that you cannot do with a sport or another hobby,” said Jana Stearns, a participant in the goat show.

The Central States Fair continues with livestock shows all weekend.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burglary graphic from MGN
More than 100 guns stolen from South Dakota dealer
This photo provided by KION-TV shows multiple agencies responding to Watsonville Municipal...
Officials: At least 2 die after planes collide in California
Six men, all from South Dakota, were arrested during the sex trafficking operation at the 2022...
Six SD men arrested in Sturgis sex trafficking operation
Justice scales
Rapid City woman sentenced to federal prison for drug conspiracy
Wanblee man sentenced on assault charges

Latest News

One of the many rides at the Central States Fair.
The 2022 Central States Fair kicks off
Goat livestock show at this year's Central States Fair.
Goat show kicks off Central States Fair
The Rural Mainstreet Economic Index, a study of the farm and ranch economies from economists at...
Where does the agricultural economy stand as fair begins?
The concert, which was to take place Saturday, featured hip-hop group Nappy Roots as its...
Concert at Main Street Square postponed after musician shot
VRC Metal systems produce a cold spray, better known as supersonic particle deposition. It is a...
How one Rapid City tech company is changing the game on repairing metal