Central States Fair hosts goat show

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Central States Fair hosted a goat livestock show to kick off opening weekend. Youngsters had a chance to show off their prized animals that some have been raising for years.

Participants in the show ranged from ages 8 to 21 and were not allowed any help as they brought their goats into the ring. Young showers were judged in a variety of categories, including showmanship, market doe, market weather, and breeding does.

Competing in the livestock shows is an opportunity to teach future farmers the responsibilities of taking care of live animals.

”Is a really different connection you get to build with them, I mean there are some many perks to joining the livestock industry because you get to grow and develop a relationship with an animal or several animals that you cannot do with a sport or another hobby,” said Jana Stearns, a participant in the goat show.

The Central States Fair continues with livestock shows all weekend.

