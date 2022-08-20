The 2022 Central States Fair kicks off

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The smell of food, the sound of farm animals, and the screams from the rides, the 77th annual Central States Fair has finally arrived in Rapid City.

The fair officially kicked off Friday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. During the opening ceremony, the fair’s general manager, Ron Jeffries, mentioned that the passes, which include the VIP pass, Premier Pass, and the Grandstand Pass were sold out. Jeffries hinted that the credit should go to the Rapid City community for showing tremendous support for the Central States Fair.

It’s also noted that the fair supports organizations and groups such as the South Dakota National Guard, the Rapid City Police Department, Pennington County 4-H, and other local organizations. They donate a total of $120,000 in goods and services to Rapid City non-profits as well.

