2 dead in North Rapid shooting Saturday morning

Two people are dead following a shooting at a North Rapid City apartment.
Two people are dead following a shooting at a North Rapid City apartment.(Rapid City Police Department)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 9:39 AM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Two people are killed in a North Rapid City apartment Saturday.

According to a Rapid City Police Department social media post, the shooting happened at an apartment on the 100 block of Surfwood Drive.

Police are actively investigating the shooting and have not provided further details. We will update this story when new information is available.

