WHO DATZ food truck wins second place in the ‘Hype the Havarti’ challenge

WHO DATZ wins a year's supply of Castello Havarti cheese.
WHO DATZ wins a year's supply of Castello Havarti cheese.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:35 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Back in July, we announced that Felix Irving and his food truck ‘Who Datz’ was a finalist in the Hype the Havarti Challenge, and we are pleased to announce that ‘Who Datz’ has won runner-up.

The Hype the Havarti Food Truck Challenge brought together 10 food trucks from around the country to create recipes that include Castello Havarti cheese. As the runner-up he will receive a year’s supply of Castello Havarti Cheese. The recipe that earned him second place was the Havarti Brisket and Kimchi egg rolls.

Despite not winning the grand prize, Irving is proud of the support from the community he received during the contest.

“It was nice to see people actually step up and, you know, come to the food truck, try out the egg rolls, be a part of the hype event and just all around show the love and support that I know is out there. You know it was kind of like one of those things where you feel like yes, we’re kind of getting there,” said Irving, brains behind WHO DATZ and Beard BQ Sauce.

The food truck’s schedule is posted every Sunday on their ‘WHO DATZ’ Facebook page.

