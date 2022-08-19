Stevens football team looks to deliver a winning season

Raiders host SF Wahington for season opener next Saturday
8-18 Stevens football
8-18 Stevens football
By Vic Quick
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:13 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Stevens football team showed some improvement last season finishing with a 3-6 record. The Raiders are now focused on finishing this season with a winning record. Stevens kicks things off on August 27th when it hosts Sioux Falls Washington for the Rushmore Bowl.

