Stevens football team looks to deliver a winning season
Raiders host SF Wahington for season opener next Saturday
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:13 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Stevens football team showed some improvement last season finishing with a 3-6 record. The Raiders are now focused on finishing this season with a winning record. Stevens kicks things off on August 27th when it hosts Sioux Falls Washington for the Rushmore Bowl.
