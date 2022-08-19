Staying safe while driving

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Car crashes can happen any time you hit the road and every American driver will have at least one minor fender-bender in his or her lifetime. That’s according to Friedman and Simon, a New York-based personal injury firm.

Derek Mann, a crash re-constructionist for the Rapid City Police Department, says that traffic accidents can occur due to a wide variety of factors.

“When it comes to crashes specifically for Rapid City it can be alcohol involvement, it can be distracted such as something as little looking at your cell phone or playing with the radio,” Mann explained. “We have a large amount of rear-end collision in Rapid City. That is what we are seeing lately and its just people being distracted.”

And with an influx of tourists on the roads during the summer in the Black Hills, it’s more important than ever to remain alert when on the road.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.