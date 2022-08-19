Hot weather by the end of the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-80s for Western South Dakota and mid-90s for Sheridan. Temperatures will be even warmer on Sunday with highs near 100° for Sheridan and mid-90s in Rapid City. We are going to remain very sunny throughout the weekend with our next chance of rain coming on Tuesday. Throughout next week, temperatures will slowly cool back down.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.