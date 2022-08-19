Hot weather by the end of the weekend

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:21 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-80s for Western South Dakota and mid-90s for Sheridan. Temperatures will be even warmer on Sunday with highs near 100° for Sheridan and mid-90s in Rapid City. We are going to remain very sunny throughout the weekend with our next chance of rain coming on Tuesday. Throughout next week, temperatures will slowly cool back down.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burglary graphic from MGN
More than 100 guns stolen from South Dakota dealer
This photo provided by KION-TV shows multiple agencies responding to Watsonville Municipal...
Officials: At least 2 die after planes collide in California
Justice scales
Rapid City woman sentenced to federal prison for drug conspiracy
Wanblee man sentenced on assault charges
Hot Springs woman killed in Brown County crash

Latest News

Highs will be in the lower 80s
Very nice the next few days
Warmer again next week
Storms will continue this evening
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Hot Today, but Comfortable Temperatures on the Way
Clear later in the week
Chance of storms tomorrow, but more nice weather through the weekend