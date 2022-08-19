Concert at Main Street Square postponed after musician shot

The concert, which was to take place Saturday, featured hip-hop group Nappy Roots as its...
The concert, which was to take place Saturday, featured hip-hop group Nappy Roots as its headlining act.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:30 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The second summer concert scheduled at Main Street Square is postponed after one of the artists was shot in Atlanta.

The concert, which was to take place Saturday, featured hip-hop group Nappy Roots as its headlining act.

Member Melvin Adams, known as Scales, was kidnapped, and shot in the leg while trying to escape at a brewery owned by the band in Atlanta. Adams is expected to make a full recovery.

Main Street Square President and CEO Domico Rodriguez said that the series of events is disheartening, but he looks forward to the band arriving in Rapid in the near future.

“It’s an outdoor venue. In South Dakota we’ve had snow as early as September,” Rodriguez said. “So, we’re keeping our fingers crossed that the weather will hold out for us and we can finally have Nappy Roots take the stage.”

Rodriguez said that an announcement on a new date is expected in the coming week.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burglary graphic from MGN
More than 100 guns stolen from South Dakota dealer
This photo provided by KION-TV shows multiple agencies responding to Watsonville Municipal...
Officials: At least 2 die after planes collide in California
Justice scales
Rapid City woman sentenced to federal prison for drug conspiracy
Wanblee man sentenced on assault charges
Hot Springs woman killed in Brown County crash

Latest News

The Rural Mainstreet Economic Index, a study of the farm and ranch economies from economists at...
Where does the agricultural economy stand as fair begins?
VRC Metal systems produce a cold spray, better known as supersonic particle deposition. It is a...
How one Rapid City tech company is changing the game on repairing metal
Uptown Mall
Rapid City mall under major renovation
Next chance of rain will be Tuesday
Hot weather by the end of the weekend