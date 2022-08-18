Very nice the next few days

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 3:20 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We are going to be very dry over the next few days with minimal chance of rainfall. Highs tomorrow will be very nice with most of our area peaking around 80°. Saturday is also looking very nice, but temperatures on Sunday will start to warm up again. Highs will be around 90° to start the week. Our next chance of rain won’t be until Tuesday of next week.

