Very nice the next few days

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We are going to be very dry over the next few days with minimal chance of rainfall. Highs tomorrow will be very nice with most of our area peaking around 80°. Saturday is also looking very nice, but temperatures on Sunday will start to warm up again. Highs will be around 90° to start the week. Our next chance of rain won’t be until Tuesday of next week.

