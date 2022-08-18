Spearfish, DOT join forces to improve traffic at exit 17

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KEVN) - Spearfish and the South Dakota Department of Transportation are joining together to improve the intersection at Colorado Boulevard and Highway 85.

Current construction for a housing development and sports complex, as well as numerous other projects in the area, has increased traffic concerns off of Interstate 90 near exit 17.

Due to these concerns, the city decided to widen Colorado Boulevard to accommodate current and future traffic flows.

“We’re just experiencing a lot of growth in that area and we’re trying to get ahead of that growth and accommodate the traffic needs in that area before the traffic is there, cause it’s always more difficult to construct that stuff after the traffic’s there,” said Adam McMahon, Spearfish’s assistant public works director.

The widening of the road is scheduled to be completed next year. Other construction, such as revamping the culvert and the Highway 85 intersection, has been put on hold until the DOT completes a corridor study for the area.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.