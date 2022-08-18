Spearfish awarded water grants from the State Revolving Fund

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KEVN) -Several cities have been facing water shortages due to trouble with infrastructure, but that’s not the case in Spearfish.

The city of Spearfish was awarded nearly 4 million dollars to improve the city’s sewer and drinking systems. Projects stemming from the grants include wastewater convergence, treatment plant improvements, and the construction of a water tank and well off exit 17.

“Upsizing the gravity sewer main along the Colorado Boulevard to accommodate the flows from the new lift station that the developers are installing out there and the other one was for a security fence around the wastewater treatment plant, automation for the return flow from the new EQ basin we installed a couple of years ago,” said Adam McMahon, Assistant Public Works Director for the city.

A lot of the water improvements are near Exit 17 due to the potential growth in the area.

“The main concern out there is that with the growth that’s planned up at the Exit 17 area, our current infrastructure for both water and sewer will not accommodate that growth, and these grants will allow us to improve our infrastructure,” said McMahon.

The grants were awarded from the state revolving fund.

