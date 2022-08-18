Spearfish awarded water grants from the State Revolving Fund

By Cyle Clark
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:24 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KEVN) -Several cities have been facing water shortages due to trouble with infrastructure, but that’s not the case in Spearfish.

The city of Spearfish was awarded nearly 4 million dollars to improve the city’s sewer and drinking systems. Projects stemming from the grants include wastewater convergence, treatment plant improvements, and the construction of a water tank and well off exit 17.

“Upsizing the gravity sewer main along the Colorado Boulevard to accommodate the flows from the new lift station that the developers are installing out there and the other one was for a security fence around the wastewater treatment plant, automation for the return flow from the new EQ basin we installed a couple of years ago,” said Adam McMahon, Assistant Public Works Director for the city.

A lot of the water improvements are near Exit 17 due to the potential growth in the area.

“The main concern out there is that with the growth that’s planned up at the Exit 17 area, our current infrastructure for both water and sewer will not accommodate that growth, and these grants will allow us to improve our infrastructure,” said McMahon.

The grants were awarded from the state revolving fund.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hot Springs woman killed in Brown County crash
A former Salvation Army captain was sentenced Tuesday in Federal Court for possession of child...
Former Salvation Army Captain sentenced to 17 years
Swim free at Rapid City pools
The FBI says the gun Alec Baldwin was holding when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally...
FBI testing leads to new findings in ‘Rust’ movie shooting
A swimmer reportedly drowned Tuesday at Angostura Reservoir.
Angostura drowning victim’s body is recovered

Latest News

Police are looking for Robert Yellowbird following a shooting in Rapid City Wednesday morning.
Sioux Falls teen wanted following shooting in Rapid City
Warmer again next week
Storms for this evening
Roughly 100 protestors from across the region gathered in Pierre for a two day protest to make...
South Dakota News Watch: Majority of SD voters oppose total ban on abortion
Hot Springs woman killed in Brown County crash