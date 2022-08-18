Rapid City woman sentenced to federal prison for drug conspiracy

Justice scales
Justice scales(MGN online)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 12:11 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Amber Atchley, 32, from Rapid City, has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in South Dakota.

Atchley was incarcerated in July, 2021 and pleaded guilty in February 2022.

The investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hot Springs woman killed in Brown County crash
Police are looking for Robert Yellowbird following a shooting in Rapid City Wednesday morning.
Sioux Falls teen wanted following shooting in Rapid City
A former Salvation Army captain was sentenced Tuesday in Federal Court for possession of child...
Former Salvation Army Captain sentenced to 17 years
Roughly 100 protestors from across the region gathered in Pierre for a two day protest to make...
South Dakota News Watch: Majority of SD voters oppose total ban on abortion
First responders quickly arrived at the scene, but the child had already died, according to...
Toddler died after being hit by Amazon van, police say

Latest News

Burglary graphic from MGN
More than 100 guns stolen from South Dakota dealer
.
Spearfish Highway 85 Intersection
.
Rapid City Planning
.
Captain Harrison hanging up his Badge