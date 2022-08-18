Rapid City woman sentenced to federal prison for drug conspiracy

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Amber Atchley, 32, from Rapid City, has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in South Dakota.

Atchley was incarcerated in July, 2021 and pleaded guilty in February 2022.

The investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

