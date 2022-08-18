More than 100 guns stolen from South Dakota dealer

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Officials announced a $10,000 reward for information related to the recent burglary of Reloader’s Corner in Isabel, S.D. More than 100 firearms were stolen, according to a release from the Bureau of Alcohol, tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The burglary was sometime over last weekend (Aug. 13-14). The ATF investigation notes that the front door of the establishment was forcibly entered and a number of handguns, shotguns and rifles were missing, as well as a variety of accessories. One of the stolen firearms has already been recovered in a traffic stop on the Cheyenne River Reservation.

“Stolen firearms present a significant threat to the community as they can quickly find their way into the hands of violent criminals,” said Jon Ortiz, ATF special agent in charge.

ATF is offering a reward in the amount of up to $5,000, which will be matched by the the National Shooting Sports Foundation for a total reward of up to $10,000.

“Due to the rural location, we are looking for help from the community,” Ortiz said. “If you know of anyone who recently came into possession of multiple firearms, or if you might have been in the area and saw suspicious activity, vehicles, or people in the vicinity, we want to hear from you. This information could help lead us to the persons responsible.”

Anyone with information about this incident or identification of the individuals involved is asked to contact ATF. Call 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov or submit information anonymously via www.ReportIt.com or the Report It mobile app, available on Google Play or Apple Apps Store.

When using Report It, select “ATF – St. Paul Field Division” as the reporting agency. For those providing information, include as many details as possible relating to the incident and/or the identity and whereabouts of the individuals responsible. If a reward is sought, please include your name and contact information. To be eligible for the reward, information provided must lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the burglary.

