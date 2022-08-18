Mixology at Home - Lemonade Martini

By Jack Siebold
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:13 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We are going to once again get into the vodka but we won’t get twisted. Anyone who knows Joni Mitchell songs will get that. You know, boomers!

Having said that, we have a very refreshing summer cocktail. It isn’t too strong, making it the perfect cocktail for an afternoon backyard bash. As always, it is a simple one-two-three drink. The lemonade martini.

Ingredients

2 ounces lemonade

1 ounce Absolute Citron

Dash of Grenadine

Add the Absolute Citron, lemonade and a dash of Grenadine to a shaker filled with ice; shake and then strain into a martini glass.

Ice? Not in a traditional martini. You never ask for a martini straight up because that is how they always come. If you do want ice, that’s when you ask for it on the rocks and it should come in a rocks glass, not a martini glass.

