Sioux Falls teen wanted following shooting in Rapid City

By Jack Siebold
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:44 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police are looking for a teenaged boy following the shooting of another juvenile male in Rapid City early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. in the area of Anamosa Street and Holcomb Avenue. Police say they had reports of several shots fired. When police arrived on scene, they found a juvenile male on the ground with an obvious gunshot wound.

The shooting victim, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital with a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

The “person of interest” is 17-year-old Robert Yellowbird of Sioux Falls. Police say Yellowbird is an active runaway who also has a no-bond warrant out of Minnehaha County. According to a release from the Rapid City police, Yellowbird “should be considered armed and should not be approached.”

Anyone with information on Yellowbird’s whereabouts or the shooting can contact police at 605-394-4131 or send an anonymous tip by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

