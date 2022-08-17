Hot Today, but Comfortable Temperatures on the Way

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures will be hotter today ahead of a cold front that will move through this afternoon and tonight. Isolated thunderstorms are possible along the front, but not many of us will see rainfall.

All of us will see some very pleasant temperatures, especially by Friday and Saturday with a cooler airmass in place. Dry conditions are expected through the weekend.

Warmer air returns Sunday and early next week. Maybe a bit of moisture Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, with a chance of thunderstorms as a trough approaches the area.

