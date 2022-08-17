Dakota Point Brewery and SD Mines introduce “Hardrocker Ale”

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This fall, Hardrocker fans will finally have the opportunity to enjoy a beer, while also enjoying a football game, and it’s all for a good cause.

South Dakota Mines’ Center for Alumni and athletic department, in partnership with Dakota Point brewery, released a new beer Tuesday called the ‘Hardrocker Ale.’

The brew will be sold at Mines football games beginning in the fall.

This year, the South Dakota Board of Regents expanded alcohol sales at the state’s Universities during campus events.

Neal Schlottman, founder of Dakota Point, said that the new blonde ale is a perfect drink for any time of year.

“It’s a perfect summer beer but will also do great in the winter,” Schlottman said. “It goes really well with any occasion, and that’s really what the school wanted, something that could be served year-round, especially at their events at the school.”

Those involved in campus life, including some involved in student government at mines, were on the front lines for getting the brew made, and served at school events.

Athletic Director Joel Lueken said that this was an effort by students and faculty alike.

“Our student body president Jacob West gave me a call, and I was involved I the process to ask the Board of Regents several years ago, and he just asked for some advice. This is student and president led, the Board of Regents passes that all state Universities can sell alcohol on campus if they want. So, we’ve decided to do it at our football games initially to start, and we’re really excited about it.”

“By having this Hardrocker Ale, we’re able to come together over it as alumni, but to also support student through the dollar that gets donated to scholarships,” West said.

Dakota Point hosted a gathering of alumni Tuesday to kick off the new brew.

