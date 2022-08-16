World War II veteran honored for bravery, valor

The oldest World War II veteran given a medal of valor for his service
The oldest World War II veteran given a medal of valor for his service(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:22 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Clapping could be heard all around the Ramkota convention hall as Harold Nelson, a World War II veteran, was presented with the Medal of Valor for his bravery on the field.

Nelson was drafted in 1941, and is now 107 years old.

He was wounded four times in battle and survived beach landings in Africa and Europe during his time in the war.

“It’s very hard to think about him living like he did. They had one blanket, they had sea rations, and most of the time they had no water. So he would come up a cows footprint, take the water in his helmet and treat it with the tablets, strain it through a cloth and give his men each a swallow of water,” said 73-year-old Carolee Soden, Nelson’s oldest daughter. “They didn’t have a whole lot of food, one time they had a bunch of sheep out in one of the fields and he killed one of the sheep and butchered it, so his men would have something to eat”.

Taking care of his men is something Soden felt encouraged her father to keep fighting during his time deployed.

The Medal of Valor isn’t Nelson’s only honor. He also earned the Silver Star, the third-highest military decoration for valor in combat.

“The enemy was shooting at us from an empty house and there was a tank along the side there that had been disabled. I ran across the open, climbed upon the tank, and fired a machine gun into the window and the enemy surrendered but they threw a hand grenade out the window at landed on my bag and I threw the bag off of my back so that it didn’t hurt me,” Nelson recounted. “The good Lord was looking after me!”

The 2-time Purple Heart recipient says he lost friends on the battlefield but gained new friendships and support back home.

Roy Ray, Commander of Chapter 371 Military Order of the Purple Heart, added that along with throwing a birthday party for Nelson, the centurion has been honored at multiple sporting events.

“This past February on his birthday, the 28th, my chapter threw him a birthday bash that was just super, super good and everything has been falling into place since then,” said Ray.

But for Nelson, what he remembers isn’t the food rations, or the fact that he lived in the ground for two years but the men that he served with.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan and Rachael Lamet won $8 off a lottery ticket, even after it was torn up by their two...
Couple’s dogs chew up their winning lottery ticket
Justin Glen Boswell has been charged with murder after police say he killed a man who was...
Police: Hitchhiker stabs, kills man who picked him up at a Taco Bell
The project consists of putting in a new right turn lane, removing median islands, and sidewalk...
Construction will start on intersection of Campbell St. and Omaha St.
A new crowd of rallygoers head to Main Street.
As some bikers quit the Sturgis Rally, another group rolls in
The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a cold winter.
Farmers’ Almanac predicting extreme winter forecast for most of US

Latest News

The division of the Public Works Department hopes to hire a professional to sample water...
Solid Waste Division wants to hire environmental worker for landfill
South Dakota hit a $3.92 dollar average for gas since last year.
Gas falls under $4 encouraging people to travel more in, around Black Hills
South Dakota Sen. John Thune visited western South Dakota to discuss national and local issues.
Thune discusses 2023 Farm Bill
Highs will be in the 80s
Much nicer this week