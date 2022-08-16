Swim free at Rapid City pools

(Miranda O'Bryan)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:22 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the ‘End of Summer Bash Community Drive’, offering the public to swim free with a donation of adult winter apparel items.

The public is encouraged to donate new winter apparel items such as hats, gloves and socks on the final day each city pool is open for the summer season. The last day for swimming at the Horace Mann and Parkview pools is Aug. 20. The final day of the season at the Jimmy Hilton pool at Sioux Park is Sunday, Aug. 28.

“It’s an opportunity for the public to get in one final swim at their favorite pool, to swim for free and to donate winter apparel items that will help those in need this winter,” said Teaghan Berkey, City aquatics specialist. Berkey said the items will be donated to the Cornerstone Rescue Mission.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan and Rachael Lamet won $8 off a lottery ticket, even after it was torn up by their two...
Couple’s dogs chew up their winning lottery ticket
Justin Glen Boswell has been charged with murder after police say he killed a man who was...
Police: Hitchhiker stabs, kills man who picked him up at a Taco Bell
The project consists of putting in a new right turn lane, removing median islands, and sidewalk...
Construction will start on intersection of Campbell St. and Omaha St.
A new crowd of rallygoers head to Main Street.
As some bikers quit the Sturgis Rally, another group rolls in
The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a cold winter.
Farmers’ Almanac predicting extreme winter forecast for most of US

Latest News

He said that one of the main challenges for the city going forward is the exponentially growing...
Allender lays out next years budget, focuses on homelessness
The division of the Public Works Department hopes to hire a professional to sample water...
Solid Waste Division wants to hire environmental worker for landfill
The oldest World War II veteran given a medal of valor for his service
World War II veteran honored for bravery, valor
South Dakota hit a $3.92 dollar average for gas since last year.
Gas falls under $4 encouraging people to travel more in, around Black Hills