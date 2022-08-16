SD Guard announces modernization changes for 1-147th battalion

1/147th Field Artillery Battalion
1/147th Field Artillery Battalion(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:23 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota National Guard announced the 1-147th Field Artillery Battalion will be going through a modernization Force Design Update effective Oct. 1, 2022.

The battalion will grow by 113 additional soldiers to over 450 soldiers. It will also relocate units to maximize training, logistics support and readiness requirements, according to a Guard release.

Currently the battalion’s primary weapon system is the M270A1 Multiple Launch Rocket System. The 1-147th has two firing batteries, Alpha Battery located in Aberdeen, and Bravo Battery located in Yankton, each with eight M270A1 launchers. Under the new design they will add a third firing battery, Charlie Battery and increase launchers for a total of 27. The battalion’s current M270A1 launchers will be turned in and the units will receive new M270A2 launchers.

“The changes to 1-147th are necessary to keep up with the current and future wartime requirements,” said Maj. Gen. Jeff Marlette, adjutant general for the South Dakota National Guard.

The 1-147th mission is to provide long-range, precision artillery fire to a brigade, division, corps or coalition task force, along with supported multifunctional logistics.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ballard Harry L.
Man dies in Wyoming prison
The project consists of putting in a new right turn lane, removing median islands, and sidewalk...
Construction will start on intersection of Campbell St. and Omaha St.
Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Nathan and Rachael Lamet won $8 off a lottery ticket, even after it was torn up by their two...
Couple’s dogs chew up their winning lottery ticket
The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a cold winter.
Farmers’ Almanac predicting extreme winter forecast for most of US

Latest News

World War II veteran honored for bravery, valor
World War II veteran honored for bravery, valor
Allender lays out next years budget, focuses on homelessness
Allender lays out next years budget, focuses on homelessness
Thune discusses 2023 Farm Bill
Thune discusses 2023 Farm Bill
Swim free at Rapid City pools