Multiple people hurt in Memphis hospital shooting, police say

Memphis Police Department confirms the shooting happened at Methodist North Hospital at 12:47 a.m. Tuesday.
By Shyra Sherfield and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:50 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Multiple people were injured overnight after a shooting at a Memphis hospital.

Memphis Police Department confirmed the shooting happened at Methodist North Hospital on Covington Pike around 12:47 a.m. Tuesday. It is unclear if it happened inside or outside the hospital.

Dispatch also couldn’t specify how many victims were shot.

A vehicle was seen at the hospital riddled with bullet holes.

Other media reports indicate that a second crime scene was at a gas station, where a rifle could be seen on the ground, the Associated Press reported.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Ballard Harry L.
Man dies in Wyoming prison
The project consists of putting in a new right turn lane, removing median islands, and sidewalk...
Construction will start on intersection of Campbell St. and Omaha St.
Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Nathan and Rachael Lamet won $8 off a lottery ticket, even after it was torn up by their two...
Couple’s dogs chew up their winning lottery ticket
The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a cold winter.
Farmers’ Almanac predicting extreme winter forecast for most of US

Latest News

Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6...
Cheney braces for loss as Trump tested in Wyoming and Alaska
A religious icon is seen from the window of a church which was destroyed after Russian attack...
Explosions refocus war in Ukraine on Russian-annexed Crimea
Biden discusses his late son Beau Biden before signing the veterans "burn pits" health care...
Biden to sign massive climate and health care legislation
The victim of the alligator attack has been identified as 88-year-old Nancy A. Becker, of Sun...
Woman, 88, killed in alligator attack while gardening