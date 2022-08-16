Gas falls under $4 encouraging people to travel more in, around Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Gas prices are steadily declining and, with that, people say they are getting ready to travel more.

According to AAA, the national average Monday hit $3.95, but in South Dakota, the average price was $3.92. This comes after last week, when gas averaged around the $4 mark statewide. With the decrease in prices, the Black Hills is also seeing an increase in tourism.

”We planned it in such a way when we saw the gas prices going down, we decided to go on this long road trip. Probably by the time we are back home we will have logged in close to 2,500 miles,” said Kayenn CocoMay, who was visiting from Illinois.

In addition to more people visiting the Black Hills, some locals are also taking advantage of the low gas prices.

”We’re going to Custer State Park today, and then we’re actually headed out to do some camping this weekend, so we’re going to keep on going as these prices keep going down,” said Megan Collins, who lives in the Black Hills.

