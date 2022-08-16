Gas falls under $4 encouraging people to travel more in, around Black Hills

South Dakota hit a $3.92 dollar average for gas since last year.
South Dakota hit a $3.92 dollar average for gas since last year.(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:09 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Gas prices are steadily declining and, with that, people say they are getting ready to travel more.

According to AAA, the national average Monday hit $3.95, but in South Dakota, the average price was $3.92. This comes after last week, when gas averaged around the $4 mark statewide. With the decrease in prices, the Black Hills is also seeing an increase in tourism.

”We planned it in such a way when we saw the gas prices going down, we decided to go on this long road trip. Probably by the time we are back home we will have logged in close to 2,500 miles,” said Kayenn CocoMay, who was visiting from Illinois.

In addition to more people visiting the Black Hills, some locals are also taking advantage of the low gas prices.

”We’re going to Custer State Park today, and then we’re actually headed out to do some camping this weekend, so we’re going to keep on going as these prices keep going down,” said Megan Collins, who lives in the Black Hills.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan and Rachael Lamet won $8 off a lottery ticket, even after it was torn up by their two...
Couple’s dogs chew up their winning lottery ticket
Justin Glen Boswell has been charged with murder after police say he killed a man who was...
Police: Hitchhiker stabs, kills man who picked him up at a Taco Bell
The project consists of putting in a new right turn lane, removing median islands, and sidewalk...
Construction will start on intersection of Campbell St. and Omaha St.
A new crowd of rallygoers head to Main Street.
As some bikers quit the Sturgis Rally, another group rolls in
The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a cold winter.
Farmers’ Almanac predicting extreme winter forecast for most of US

Latest News

South Dakota Sen. John Thune visited western South Dakota to discuss national and local issues.
Thune discusses 2023 Farm Bill
Highs will be in the 80s
Much nicer this week
Ballard Harry L.
Man dies in Wyoming prison
Change this caption before publishing
Department Of Education released draft Social Studies Standards