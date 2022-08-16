Early fog then Sunny and Warmer Today

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:51 AM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A moist southeasterly flow has brought extensive fog to the plains just east of the Black Hills this morning. This includes the Rapid City area. Visibilities have occasionally been reduced to less than a quarter mile in spots. This fog should lift by late morning.

Sunny, warmer weather is expected this afternoon into Wednesday as high pressure builds in from the southwest. But a cold front will move through Wednesday night, bringing isolated thunderstorms and some cooler, pleasant air later this week. By Friday and Saturday, highs will only be in the lower 80s.

Temperatures will return to the upper 80s Sunday and Monday with dry conditions expected.

