Chance of storms tomorrow, but more nice weather through the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We are going to be mostly dry during the overnight hours and that will continue during the morning tomorrow. By the afternoon, we are going to see storms move into the area. Those storms will become more widespread in the evening hours. Rain could be heavy at times, but it likely won’t last long as clear skies will be back by the overnight hours tomorrow. Temperatures tomorrow will be a bit warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Tomorrow will likely be the warmest day of the week as 80s will return Thursday and continue through the weekend.

