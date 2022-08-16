BHSU receives $1.5 million grant for STEM education

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills State University has received a $1.5 million grant for STEM students and graduates. The program will help low-income students to graduate with STEM degrees and obtain jobs in related fields.

The program provides scholarships of $10,000 per year for four years to three cohorts of eight low-income, academically talented students with demonstrated financial need to students in the fields of biology, chemistry, physical science, environmental physical science, and mathematics.

“This grant seeks to improve Pell-eligible student retention in the sciences and math,” said Dan Asunskis, an associate professor at BHSU.

In addition to scholarships, students will be provided with courses such as Faculty Mentoring, Learning Communities, Embedded Tutoring/Peer Instruction, Undergraduate Research Experiences, and a new STEM Pathways Course. These courses are focused on preparing for graduate school and STEM careers.

