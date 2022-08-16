Allender lays out next years budget, focuses on homelessness

He said that one of the main challenges for the city going forward is the exponentially growing...
He said that one of the main challenges for the city going forward is the exponentially growing homeless population.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:48 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender presented his proposal for the 2023 city budget Monday.

He said that one of the main challenges for the city going forward is the exponentially growing homeless population.

This has, in the past, according to the mayor, put a strain on public safety departments, like the police.

However, two new organizations known as Journey On and Volunteers of America, are receiving city funds to help provide resources to the homeless community, saving time and resources for the Police and Fire departments.

Allender said that these groups began as experimental endeavors, and have proved themselves to be beneficial for the community.

”I had built some expectations in my mind, that I thought we would be able to see in a year or two,” Allender told the City Council. “These groups brought about those results in a couple of months, and this experiment has worked out better than any experiment I’ve ever been involved with.”

The money allocated to Journey On and Volunteers of America will grow in the next year by 140% and 100% respectively.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan and Rachael Lamet won $8 off a lottery ticket, even after it was torn up by their two...
Couple’s dogs chew up their winning lottery ticket
Justin Glen Boswell has been charged with murder after police say he killed a man who was...
Police: Hitchhiker stabs, kills man who picked him up at a Taco Bell
The project consists of putting in a new right turn lane, removing median islands, and sidewalk...
Construction will start on intersection of Campbell St. and Omaha St.
A new crowd of rallygoers head to Main Street.
As some bikers quit the Sturgis Rally, another group rolls in
The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a cold winter.
Farmers’ Almanac predicting extreme winter forecast for most of US

Latest News

Swim free at Rapid City pools
The division of the Public Works Department hopes to hire a professional to sample water...
Solid Waste Division wants to hire environmental worker for landfill
The oldest World War II veteran given a medal of valor for his service
World War II veteran honored for bravery, valor
South Dakota hit a $3.92 dollar average for gas since last year.
Gas falls under $4 encouraging people to travel more in, around Black Hills