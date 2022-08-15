Much Nicer This Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After the rain clears out in the early evening, we are going to be dry for the rest of the night. Tomorrow we could see some storms form in the afternoon around the Black Hills and surrounding areas. By the time we get to Wednesday, we are looking mostly dry and that looks to continue through the end of the week. Temperatures are going to be much better than last week with most of the week in the 80s.

