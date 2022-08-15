Monday is the last call for rain

Weather
By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 8:26 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Monday we will see showers and thunderstorms in the early morning hours as we head into work. Thunderstorms will clear out in the afternoon leaving us with cloudy skies that will gradually clear out giving us highs ranging from the 70s to upper 80s and possibly 90s for some locations.

Wednesday and Thursday we will start to dry out, this will give us our warmest days for this week with highs looking to be in the upper 80s for most locations. By Friday we will possibly be in the low 80s once again and then gradually warming up for the weekend ahead.

