Maybe a Storm Today; Dry Rest of the Week

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:59 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A lingering upper level trough and surface boundary will trigger a few storms later today. One or two could contain hail and gusty winds.

Drier air moves in tonight, and the rest of the week looks mostly dry with a northwest flow aloft. Wednesday will be the warmest day this week, then a cold front will drop temperatures to pleasant levels by week’s end. An isolated thunderstorm could accompany the front Wednesday night.

The weekend will feature slightly above normal temperatures with a chance of afternoon and evening storms returning by Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathan and Rachael Lamet won $8 off a lottery ticket, even after it was torn up by their two...
Couple’s dogs chew up their winning lottery ticket
Justin Glen Boswell has been charged with murder after police say he killed a man who was...
Police: Hitchhiker stabs, kills man who picked him up at a Taco Bell
A new crowd of rallygoers head to Main Street.
As some bikers quit the Sturgis Rally, another group rolls in
The project consists of putting in a new right turn lane, removing median islands, and sidewalk...
Construction will start on intersection of Campbell St. and Omaha St.
The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a cold winter.
Farmers’ Almanac predicting extreme winter forecast for most of US

Latest News

Weather
Monday is the last call for rain
Rain is planning to stick around for the next two days.
Thunderstorms and warm temperatures remain a possibility for this weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Not as Hot as Yesterday; Slight chance for Rain