Maybe a Storm Today; Dry Rest of the Week
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:59 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A lingering upper level trough and surface boundary will trigger a few storms later today. One or two could contain hail and gusty winds.
Drier air moves in tonight, and the rest of the week looks mostly dry with a northwest flow aloft. Wednesday will be the warmest day this week, then a cold front will drop temperatures to pleasant levels by week’s end. An isolated thunderstorm could accompany the front Wednesday night.
The weekend will feature slightly above normal temperatures with a chance of afternoon and evening storms returning by Sunday.
