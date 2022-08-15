Man died in Wyoming prison

Ballard Harry L.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:15 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Harry L. Ballard, a 51-years-old inmate, died Saturday at the Wyoming Medium Correctional institution in Torrington, Wyo.

According to the Wyoming Department of Corrections, Ballard was convicted in Crook County of second degree sexual abuse of a minor and was sentenced to eight years in prison.

The cause of Ballard’s death has not been released.

