Former Olympian mother and son hosts volleyball camp

Johnson part of 2000 U.S. volleyball team
Charlene Johnson volleyball camp 8-14
Charlene Johnson volleyball camp 8-14(Ben Burns)
By Ben Burns
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 9:20 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s been quite a while since Charlene Johnson competitively played volleyball, but she and her son are now on the road teaching girls what it takes to reach an elite level of play on the floor. Ben Burns spoke to Charlene and her son, Kaipo, about their special connection at their skills camps.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new crowd of rallygoers head to Main Street.
As some bikers quit the Sturgis Rally, another group rolls in
Justin Glen Boswell has been charged with murder after police say he killed a man who was...
Police: Hitchhiker stabs, kills man who picked him up at a Taco Bell
The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a cold winter.
Farmers’ Almanac predicting extreme winter forecast for most of US
Nathan and Rachael Lamet won $8 off a lottery ticket, even after it was torn up by their two...
Couple’s dogs chew up their winning lottery ticket
There were two deadly crashes on the first weekend of the 2022 Sturgis Rally.
Two Sturgis Rally bikers killed in crashes over the weekend

Latest News

Central Soccer 8-13
Rapid City Central boys soccer wins first game of season
8-12 Stevens soccer
Stevens soccer teams win season opener
8-12 new underwood football
Koch takes over as New Underwood head coach
8-11 Douglas football
Douglas looks for improvement with a new head coach