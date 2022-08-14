Younger bikers are traveling to the rally, according to a survey

There are also more bikers who take their time during the week to explore the hills. More than...
There are also more bikers who take their time during the week to explore the hills. More than 60% spend upward of six days outside of Sturgis.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 8:07 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - As the 82nd Sturgis Rally ends, we’re getting a look at some of the demographic shifts of those who make their way to the Black Hills every year.

According to a survey of rallygoers from last year, Sturgis is seeing a massive increase in younger motorcyclists.

There are also more bikers who take their time during the week to explore the hills. More than 60% spend upward of six days outside of Sturgis.

One first-year Rally attendee says he falls into these categories, and looks forward to the Rally’s future.

”I don’t see it going anywhere, riding a motorcycle is just too fun, it’s such beautiful country out here, I don’t think it’s going anywhere,” said biker Jeffry Crum

The survey also found about half of the bikers who come to Sturgis set up camps.

Copyright 2022 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new crowd of rallygoers head to Main Street.
As some bikers quit the Sturgis Rally, another group rolls in
The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a cold winter.
Farmers’ Almanac predicting extreme winter forecast for most of US
A swimmer reportedly drowned Tuesday at Angostura Reservoir.
Angostura drowning victim’s body is recovered
A person was killed in a three-bike crash near Scenic Tuesday morning.
Fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 44
One man is killed and another seriously injured in North Rapid City shooting Wednesday night.
Late night shooting in Rapid City leaves one man dead

Latest News

.
Small Business Sales
.
Biker Exodus
Weather
Thunderstorms remain a possibility for this weekend
Bikers head home as the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally enters its last few days.
Rallygoers share their experience as the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally nears an end