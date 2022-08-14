Younger bikers are traveling to the rally, according to a survey

STURGIS, S.D. (KEVN) - As the 82nd Sturgis Rally ends, we’re getting a look at some of the demographic shifts of those who make their way to the Black Hills every year.

According to a survey of rallygoers from last year, Sturgis is seeing a massive increase in younger motorcyclists.

There are also more bikers who take their time during the week to explore the hills. More than 60% spend upward of six days outside of Sturgis.

One first-year Rally attendee says he falls into these categories, and looks forward to the Rally’s future.

”I don’t see it going anywhere, riding a motorcycle is just too fun, it’s such beautiful country out here, I don’t think it’s going anywhere,” said biker Jeffry Crum

The survey also found about half of the bikers who come to Sturgis set up camps.

