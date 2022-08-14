Rain is planning to stick around for the next two days.

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 8:54 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

The next two days hold the best chances for the possibility of some much-needed rain. Sunday could stay in the 90s depending on when cloud cover moves into the area and wind conditions. For Sunday we could see rain early on but the best chance for showers and thunderstorms would be in the later afternoon hours. Showers and thunderstorms will remain until the early morning hours on Monday. Monday looks to be the coolest day with highs in the low to mid 80s. Wednesday we could potentially flirt with the 90s once more. By Thursday we look to slightly cool down then warm back up as we head into the weekend.

